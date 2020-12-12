Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra spills the beans on his and Surbhi Chandna's chemistry

Naagin 5 co-stars Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's on-screen chemistry in the supernatural thriller has made fans refer to them as VeBa after their characters, Veer and Bani. Though the two are working together for the first time, they share a comfort level.



Sharad Malhotra

Malhotra says, "Surbhi and my energies match. We both have that understanding and telepathy, which has worked well. Honestly, it's so effortless with Surbhi. Sometimes when we are performing the scenes, you start feeling it, and it just flows. I hope it gets better with every episode." He adds, "Your co-actor needs to be comfortable in your zone and vice-versa."

The shoot of the show was recently stalled after Sharad tested Covid positive. His co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Suchit Vikram Singh have undergone coronavirus test. Mohit and Surbhi subsequently shared that they have tested negative.

Sharing a health update, Mohit wrote on Instagram about himself and his wife, actress Sanaya Irani: "Me and @sanayairani both have been tested negative bit still to be sure of it. We will be performing the tests again by Tuesday or Wednesday. They say usually after 5 days of getting in contact with the covid positive person the virus starts to spread in ur body if it has to.. Will update soon."

He urged fans to be "extra careful". "Stop pulling ur mask down and stop saying u won't get it because u know what u r no different . Most of us are getting it . Please be ultra careful and take all the precautions."

Surbhi express relief, too. "It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane because these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the big stress was for the parents. Thank you and big love for the strength. #TestedNegative," she wrote on Instagram Story.

