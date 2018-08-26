Narendra Modi: Nation stands in solidarity with flood-hit Kerala

national

"I earnestly pray for those injured in this natural disaster to get well soon. I firmly believe that the sheer grit and courage of the people of the state will see Kerala rise again," he added

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed solidarity with Kerala and said that people from all walks of life across the country have come in support of those whose lives were devastated in the massive floods.

"In today's pressing, hard times, the entire nation is with Kerala. Our sympathies are with those families who lost their loved ones. Loss of lives cannot be compensated, but I assure the grief-stricken families that in this moment of suffering and misery, 125 crore Indians stand by them," Modi said in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme. "I earnestly pray for those injured in this natural disaster to get well soon. I firmly believe that the sheer grit and courage of the people of the state will see Kerala rise again," he added.

The Prime Minister said that while the monsoon, on one hand, brings a new ray of hope to the toiling farmers and provides much needed succor to the scorched trees and shrubs and to parched water bodies, on the other hand excessive rainfall causes devastating floods. "Disasters, unfortunately leave behind a trail of destruction. But one gets to witness facets of humanity, humaneness during disasters," Modi said.

"From Kutch to Kamrup, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone is endeavouring to contribute in some way or the other so that wherever a disaster strikes, be it Kerala or any other part of India, human life returns to normalcy. Irrespective of age group or area of work, people are contributing," he said. Modi commended the armed forces involved in the rescue and relief operations in the state for "leaving no stone unturned as saviours of those trapped in the floods".

"I would like to specially mention the arduous endeavours of the National Disaster Response Force daredevils. At this moment of hardship and agony, their service stands out as a shining example," he said.

Also Read - Kerala Floods: Officials From Mazagon Dock Rebuilding Anganwadis In Flood-Hit State

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever