Narendra Modi: Yoga helped realise spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumkabam

Addressing the 45th episode of the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister said, "Yoga has united people around the world by going beyond the boundaries of caste, creed and geography, and helped realise the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumkabam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the significance of Yoga on his radio program "Mann ki Baat" and said that it united people around the world by going beyond the boundaries of caste, creed and geography. Addressing the 45th episode of the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister said, "Yoga has united people around the world by going beyond the boundaries of caste, creed and geography, and helped realise the true spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumkabam - which our saints and seers have propagated since centuries."

"Today Yoga has become a wellness revolution. I hope that the campaign of wellness through Yoga will go forward and more and more people will make it a part of their lives." he added. Talking about the Yoga Celebration across the country on the International Yoga Day, the Prime Minister said, "Be it schools, colleges, offices, parks, high rise buildings or any playground, Yoga practitioners could be seen everywhere." "On June 21, on the occasion of fourth Yoga Day, the entire world came together. People from across the world practiced yoga with immense enthusiasm and energy.

From European Parliament in Brussels to UN headquarters in New York to Japanese naval ships people participated in various yoga events. In Saudi Arabia, a yoga event was organized and I was told that a number of asanas's were demonstrated by women." He further hailed the Indian Army for performing yoga on land, sea and sky and said, "It was a matter of great pride for Indians to witness our armed forces performing yoga on land, sea and sky - in submarines; on the snowy mountainous terrain of Siachen and even in mid-air, some 15 thousand feet above the earth."

Talking about one particular incident from Ahmedabad, which touched his heart, the Prime Minister said, "An instance from Ahmedabad was very heart touching. Around 740 Divyang brothers and sisters created a world-record by performing Yoga together." The fourth International Yoga Day was celebrated with great fervour across the world on June 21. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Modi, performed yoga asanas (postures) at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever