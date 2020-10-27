Nawazuddin Siddiqui on a roll; reunites with Elnaaz Norouzi for Sangeen

While he faces upheaval in his personal life with estranged wife Aaliya -- who now prefers to be known by her maiden name Anjana Kishor Pandey -- levelling several allegations against him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's professional life is on course. On Monday, he added one more film to his kitty.

He will feature in writer-director Jaideep Chopra's Sangeen. His co-star is Iranian-German actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who featured with him in Sacred Games (2018). Norouzi is living her dream of playing a leading lady. Siddiqui is also teaming up with the makers of Serious Men for another project. Speaking of Serious Men, the actor shared his gratitude virtually after the success of the film.

Nawaz' niece made a revelation earlier this year about the family. She has alleged that the actor's brother sexually harassed her. They also filed an FIR. For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya reached Budhana once again in September and replied to queries by Budhana police about the allegations she has levelled against the actor and his family. The police also made inquiries by visiting the alleged place of the incident along with Aaliya.

The case diary of Budhana Police mentions that the case was registered in a Mumbai Police Station in July this year under POCSO. In the FIR, Alia has alleged that Nawazuddin's brother Minazuddin molested her daughter in 2012. Aaliya also alleged that she was beaten up after she protested.

Earlier in an interview, Aaliya's daughter shared, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot. As a child, I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realised it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

