NBA India Games 2019: Indiana Pacers defeat Sacramento Kings

An Indiana Pacers's player attempts a dunk even as he is blocked by a Sacramento Kings guard during the first match of the NBA India Games at the NSCI Dome in Worli yesterday. The Pacers won 132-131 in over-time as the scores were tied 118-118 after four quarters. Pics/Atul Kamble

The 3500 kids, between 10 and 16 years of age, belonging to the Reliance Foundation's Jr NBA programme, present at the NSCI Dome in Worli, were treated to an enthralling game of basketball as the Indiana Pacers rallied to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and beat Sacramento Kings 132-131 in the first of the two pre-seasons NBA India Games yesterday.

After trailing for almost the entire match, the Pacers found their bearings in the end as they fought back in the fourth quarter to take the match into over-time after scores were tied at 118-118. From there on, it was no looking back, as the Pacers upped their game and the tiring Kings started to slow down. TJ Warren was the hero of the Pacers's comeback with 30 points and was well assisted by teammate Malcom Brogdon (14 assists). For the Sacramento Kings, Buddy Hield was the top-scorer with 28 points.

The first quarter saw the Kings make a flying start as point guard De'Aaron Fox (eight points) and forward Marvin Bagley III controlled the show. The Kings managed to finish the quarter leading 39-29. The Kings consolidated their lead going into half-time as Fox once again led from the front with 11 points and was ably supported by Bogdan Bogdanovic (11 points, four assists). For the Pacers, Jeremy Lamb contributed 12 points as the team from Indianapolis ended the second quarter on 59 points against the Kings's 72.

The break seemed to have helped the Pacers regroup as they came out all guns blazing and went on the offensive. The Kings, who till then seemed comfortable with their lead, suddenly began to encounter added pressure from the Pacers. The third quarter saw the Pacers close the gap on the Kings as the score read 97-92 in favour of the Kings.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates