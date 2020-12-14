Need closure! Shekhar Suman calls out for a digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Today marks six months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman has called for a digital protest demanding closure into the actor's case. "This is an appeal to all to revisit Sushant's case and demand for justice because justice delayed is justice denied. We await the final verdict," shared Suman.

https://t.co/Bbh8Tq0oua wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left?Tom.let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices.#SSRDigitalProtest — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

Not only this, but Shekhar Suman also decided to quit his birthday celebration this year. The actor, who is seen extremely involved in the case, shared the news on social media.

I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec.That's the least I can do for Sushant.There is no mood for any revelry or excitement.Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure.#StayUnited4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate is investigating his death. The late actor's California-based sister Shweta keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.

Sushant Singh Rajput kickstarted his career from Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta. The actor bagged a lot of films, but success did not come overnight. SSR made his Bollywood debut with 2013's Kai Po Che.

He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

