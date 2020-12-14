Search

Need closure! Shekhar Suman calls out for a digital protest for Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Updated: 14 December, 2020 09:31 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

"This is an appeal to all to revisit Sushant's case and demand for justice because justice delayed is justice denied. We await the final verdict," shared Suman.

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

Today marks six months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman has called for a digital protest demanding closure into the actor's case. "This is an appeal to all to revisit Sushant's case and demand for justice because justice delayed is justice denied. We await the final verdict," shared Suman.

Not only this, but Shekhar Suman also decided to quit his birthday celebration this year. The actor, who is seen extremely involved in the case, shared the news on social media.

 

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate is investigating his death. The late actor's California-based sister Shweta keeps posting about her brother and sharing throwback videos.

Sushant Singh Rajput kickstarted his career from Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta. The actor bagged a lot of films, but success did not come overnight. SSR made his Bollywood debut with 2013's Kai Po Che.

He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 14 December, 2020 09:28 IST

Tags

shekhar sumanSushant Singh Rajputbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK