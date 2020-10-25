Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's exotic vacation pictures from Maldives are too hot to handle

The Maldives seems to be the favourite holiday destination for celebrities now. A few days back, we saw Mouni Roy, Taapsee Pannu and Mandira Bedi chilling at the country's lovely beaches. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi have joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have flown to the Maldives in the last few months to enjoy a nice getaway. The duo has been painting their Instagram profile with adorable and romantic pictures of their dream holiday.

In the pictures shared by the actress on her Instagram, we can see Neha holding daughter Mehr in her arms, while Angad is standing barefoot beside them. Another picture shows Angad and Neha holding hands. She wrote, "wrote, “The Sunshine... and sunglass... brigade ...#maldives (sic)".

Angad also shared pictures from the beach outing. One of them shows the trio talking a walk by the beach. The beautiful family picture is definitely frame-worthy.

How adorable does Mehr look in her beachwear? We're sure the little family is spending a lot of quality time together hanging out by the ocean and playing on the beach. The Soorma actor also shared another picture from his exotic 'much-deserved' vacation. In this one, he is seen chilling at the pool. Take a look:

Neha Dhupia also shared some pictures of her floating around in the swimming pool in a pink polka dot swimsuit and sunnies.

The duo has been painting their Instagram profile with adorable and romantic pictures of their dream holiday. Last week, Neha had shared some pictures on her Instagram. The Helicopter Eela actress is looking gorgeous in a black bikini, which she paired with a hat, while Angad Bedi can be seen sporting blue shorts. "Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried? (sic)", Neha's caption read.

In response, Angad Bedi shared the same picture in which we can see Neha giving a striking pose. "#Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs @nehadhupia @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #vacation #holiday (sic)".

The pictures are stunning, aren't they?

Last week, we saw Taapsee Pannu in the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania. Before this, Mouni Roy had celebrated her 35th birthday on the sunny beaches of Maldives. Popular fitness diva and actress Mandira Bedi, who is Mouni's BFF also accompanied her with friends.

