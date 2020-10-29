Neha Kakkar's bachelorette celebration was all things glittery; see photos
Neha Kakkar opted for a pink glitter outfit for the bachelorette celebration, shared her stylist on social media.
Neha Kakkar tied the knot with ger beau Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. Ever since the wedding festivities have begun, the singer, along with her social media influencer husband, has been on a photo-sharing spree. From giving us a glimpse of her wedding festivities to their proposal, Neha and Rohanpreet have been giving us little hints of their much-celebrated relationship since October.
Bachelorette celebrations for #nehakakkar
Now, Neha Kakkar's stylist posted a sweet picture of the newly-wedded bride from her bachelorette celebration. Her shiny outfit screams party, but looking at the current situation, it seems like the girls had a whale of a time indoors. Neha opted for a pink shimmery outfit and looking at her photos, all we can think is a party with our crew.
Though Neha is yet to share the details about her bachelorette, the couple had a Haldi ceremony, pictures of which had flooded the internet. In the pictures, the singer looked stunning in a plain yellow sari while Rohanpreet complemented her look in a yellow kurta. A few days back, the singer had shared pictures and videos of her Roka ceremony.
People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself Dreams do come true but they work better if You work Hard Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi #NehaKakkar @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
For the wedding ceremony, Neha wore a peach lehenga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban. Neha's brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar, shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, we can see guests dancing on dhol beats.
Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They're the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Styled by @falgunipeacock Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
Her reception had two different outfits for different occasions. Due to a limit on the guest list, the duo has been meeting their near and dear ones on different days. For one occasion, Neha was seen wearing a red Anita Dongre lehenga. Later, she opted for a white outfit, which was paired with emerald jewellery. She looked no less than a princess on her D-day.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh confused fans by making their relationship official on Instagram. Though many believed that the popular singer won't break their hearts, few hoped that Neha would have a happy love life. Earlier this month, Neha and Rohanpreet, as they announced their new music video, also talked about how they share a special bond. Posting this picture, Neha wrote, "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet [sic]" All pictures/celebrity and fan club Instagram accounts
Ever since she made it official on Instagram, the rumour mills stopped and celeb friends and fans couldn't stop congratulating the lovely duo. Dressed in casuals, Rohan and Neha met each other's parents and shared the news with their followers on social media. Neha Kakkar captioned the video, "known for The day he made me meet His Parents and Family Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet [sic]"
"The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You [sic]" Well, the caption says it all! In fact, Neha's friend earlier shared, "No she's not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phony as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax. I don't know why Neha allows herself to be a part of such cheap publicity gimmicks. And more importantly, how and why do the media fall for it repeatedly?" Well, it seems like that was not a false alarm.
A few days after making it Instagram official, Neha Kakkar and Rohan shared the roka pictures and captioned, "Here's Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event [sic]"
Neha Kakkar opted for a lilac coloured saree, and Rohanpreet Singh stunned in a white and pink sherwani during the roka ceremony hosted in Delhi. All the wedding festivities took place in the capital.
Neha Kakkar opted for a plain yellow saree for the Haldi ceremony, whereas Rohan showed off his dapper side in a yellow kurta, paired with white pants and a shawl. Paired with silver jewellery, Neha had a completely new take on Haldi outfits.
For the unversed, as a judge on Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar was part of a wedding hoax with anchor Aditya Narayan on the reality show last year. It all started when Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan spoke about his son marrying Neha.
In picture: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh with their guests at their haldi ceremony.
Aditya Narayan's father Udit Narayan shared that he would be happy to have a female singer to be a part of his family. Since then, both Kakkar and junior Narayan started playing pranks on Indian Idol 11, revolving around their wedding and entertaining the audience.
In picture: Neha Kakkar at her Haldi ceremony with her nephew.
Neha's brother Tony Kakkar is elated about the news, and he couldn't resist but share the excitement on social media. The singer wrote, "How can I thank god enough for all the blessings [sic]"
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared a series of pictures, and the singer looks stunning in a plain yellow sari while Rohanpreet complements her look in a yellow kurta. In the next picture, we can see Rohanpreet showering his ladylove with a lot of love at their Haldi ceremony.
For the Mehendi ceremony, Neha Kakkar opted for a comfy outfit. Sharing some pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki [sic]"
In the pictures shared by Neha Kakkar on her Instagram handle, we can see the couple enjoying the Mehendi rituals to the fullest. The 32-year-old singer can be seen glowing with happiness in her bottle green lehenga by Anita Dongre, while her soon-to-be-husband matched her style in a green sherwani.
For the Sangeet, Neha Kakkar stunned in a fuschia pink lehenga. Speaking of Rohanpreet Singh, he opted for a white suit.
Neha Kakkar's wedding was attended by a few of her friends, including Urvashi Dholakia, who drove her to the venue. The television actress wrote on social media, "Drove my Nehu from the hotel to the Gurdwara... lots of emotions were running through me... overwhelming and extremely happy to see my baby married now! Wishing you a very happy married life Nehu [sic]"
Neha Kakkar's red lehenga with gota work added an extra oomph to her reception outfit. The singer looked no less than a diva. She paired her ensemble with Kundan jewellery. Her dramatic eye makeup highlighted her sultry avatar!
Sharing some details about her outfit, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They're the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation [sic]"
For the reception, Neha Kakkar dedicated a few love songs for her husband Rohanpreet. She was seen wearing a red lehenga, which truly reminded us all of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfit. We wish the duo a happy married life.
After Rana Daggubati and Niti Taylor, Neha Kakkar too tied the knot amidst the pandemic. Though the lockdown rules are partially lifted at some places, people are still getting used to the new normal. As Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh on October 24 in Delhi, let's take a look at photos of their wedding festivities shared by their loved ones.
