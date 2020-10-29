Neha Kakkar's bachelorette celebration was all things glittery; see photos

Neha Kakkar tied the knot with ger beau Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020. Ever since the wedding festivities have begun, the singer, along with her social media influencer husband, has been on a photo-sharing spree. From giving us a glimpse of her wedding festivities to their proposal, Neha and Rohanpreet have been giving us little hints of their much-celebrated relationship since October.

Now, Neha Kakkar's stylist posted a sweet picture of the newly-wedded bride from her bachelorette celebration. Her shiny outfit screams party, but looking at the current situation, it seems like the girls had a whale of a time indoors. Neha opted for a pink shimmery outfit and looking at her photos, all we can think is a party with our crew.

Though Neha is yet to share the details about her bachelorette, the couple had a Haldi ceremony, pictures of which had flooded the internet. In the pictures, the singer looked stunning in a plain yellow sari while Rohanpreet complemented her look in a yellow kurta. A few days back, the singer had shared pictures and videos of her Roka ceremony.

For the wedding ceremony, Neha wore a peach lehenga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban. Neha's brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar, shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, we can see guests dancing on dhol beats.

Her reception had two different outfits for different occasions. Due to a limit on the guest list, the duo has been meeting their near and dear ones on different days. For one occasion, Neha was seen wearing a red Anita Dongre lehenga. Later, she opted for a white outfit, which was paired with emerald jewellery. She looked no less than a princess on her D-day.

