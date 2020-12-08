New direction? Punit Malhotra's drastic transformation raises questions

After training hard for a toned physique, director Punit Malhotra now sports a buzz cut. The Student of the Year 2 (2019) director has undergone a drastic makeover since the lockdown. Is he harbouring acting aspirations as well? Mentor and buddy Karan Johar might just launch him next.

Speaking about his professional journey, Punit Malhotra was last seen directing the film Student of the Year 2. Later, he once again donned the director's hat for Tiger Shroff's song Unbelievable, which was shot during the lockdown period. In an interview with mid-day, Punit shared, "I wasn't surprised when Tiger said he has sung a song; he has a lovely voice. I was kicking myself because I should have [displayed his singing skills] in Student of the Year 2."

"Initially, we were scared at the idea of going back to work. But once we did, it felt like a reunion of old friends. As the director, I was doubly vigilant and adopted safety measures over and above those stated by the government. Tiger Shroff was a source of support. His constant reassurance — 'Punit, we will get by this' — helped me," continued the director.

