Neymar: I want to play with Lionel Messi next year

Neymar dropped a bombshell on Wednesday by revealing his desire to reunite with Lionel Messi next season. The Brazilian enjoyed four successful seasons alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Barcelona before making a world record 222 million euro ($264m) move to the French capital in 2017.

"It's what I most want, to enjoy being with him on the field again," Neymar, whose contract at PSG runs until 2022, told ESPN. "I want to play with him for sure, next year we have to do it," he added. Neymar was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in 2019, but the Catalan giants were unable to fund an acceptable offer for PSG.

