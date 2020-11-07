Nidhhi Agerwal indulges in bathroom selfie shoot; leave netizens crazy

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has shared a selfie she took in the bathroom before the mirror, and it seems in doing so she has ticked a wish off her to-do list. "Bathroom selfie (tick mark emoji)," Nidhhi wrote alongside her new Instagram image, which currently has over 210K likes.

In the image, she poses in front of a large mirror dressed in a bralette paired with white pants.

View this post on Instagram Bathroom selfie âÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal ðÂÂÂ (@nidhhiagerwal) onNov 6, 2020 at 6:25am PST

Recently, Nidhhi, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, revealed that she is learning Tamil for a new project. The actress has been taking online classes over the past six months, to improve her linguistic skills in the Tamil language. The actor had enrolled herself for an acting course at the New York Film Academy and also spent her time learning Tamil. She is happy that her language lessons are coming in handy as she is currently in Madhurai shooting for a Tamil film titled Eeswaran, which is being directed by Susienthiran and co-stars Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu.

Talking about it, she says, "I am happy I decided to learn Tamil. It has helped me quite a bit while shooting for this film. It is easier to remember my lines now, and I'm able to communicate with people better. I am getting better at the language, and soon, I will speak Tamil fluently."

This is not the first time that Nidhhi will be seen in a Tamil film. She marked her Tamil debut with Bhoomi where she was paired opposite Jayram Ravi. The film is currently under post-production.

Nidhhi, who marked her acting with Munna Michael, has carved a niche for self in the South film industries. She has been a part of Telugu films such as SavyaSachi, Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news