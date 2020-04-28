Nikkhil Advani on Hasmukh: Writing could have been much better

In hindsight, showrunner Nikkhil Advani admits he has greater clarity on why the Vir Das-fronted Hasmukh failed to strike a chord with the audience. "Fundamentally, what went wrong was that people perceived it as a comedy. It was not supposed to be a laugh-out-loud funny show; it was a tale of morality versus ambition," explains Advani, who is already using his learning from the first edition to develop a sharper sophomore season.

Even though the team behind the script included bright minds like Das and him, the producer states that he has roped in new writers for the next outing. "The writing could have been much better. So, we are bringing other writers on board to develop a more layered second season. This was not meant to be a polished show. The jokes weren't supposed to be nuanced because a stand-up comic from Saharanpur doesn't want to be Trevor Noah, he aspires to be like Jaspal Bhatti or Kapil Sharma. The jokes should have been more crass. Also, the positioning was wrong because when Vir plays Hasmukh, people expect great comedy."



Giving credit where it is due, the filmmaker points out the series brought forth the leading man's acting skills. "Whether people enjoyed the show or not, they liked Vir's performance. The acting department [elevated the show], be it Vir or his chemistry with Ranvir Shorey."

Soon after it dropped online, the black comedy landed in a legal soup after a lawyer moved the Delhi High Court alleging that one of the episodes — in which they have been referred to as "thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists" — maligns the image and reputation of advocates. However, Advani refused to comment on the subject saying it is sub-judice.

