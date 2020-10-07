Not everyone you meet in Metro is a friend, some are cheats

Trusting anyone you meet in the Delhi Metro can sometimes be disastrous as a gang has been busted by Delhi Police that was active and had devised a unique modus operandi to dupe people especially those who had travelled from outside Delhi.

Two men who came to Delhi from Satna in Madhya Pradesh were duped by two cheats, one of them a civil engineer, after they developed a friendship with the victims and asked to use their mobile phone.

The victims were then taken to Palika Bazaar where the accused fled leaving the victims puzzled. It was later, the victims realised that a total of Rs 10,000 had been deducted from their PhonePe app.

On October 3, two men - Vikas Shukla and his friend Mithlesh Tiwari - came to Anand Vihar Railway Station from Satna. Both went to Anand Vihar Metro Station to travel to Gandhi Nagar for purchasing clothes. At Anand Vihar station the complainant sought to purchase Metro smart cards.

Meanwhile, one person along with his other associate met the complainant and told him that he had good knowledge about Metro and can purchase the smart cards for all four persons. After that he told the complainant that he was unable to make payment for smart cards from his mobile phone and further he asked the complainant to make payment from his phone. Accordingly the complainant made the payment for all four cards for Rs 600.

Thereafter the cheat asked the complainant if he could transfer the payment of the cards from the account of the complainant through his phone. On this pretext the cheat took the mobile phone of the complainant and returned it after some time. The complainant was unaware about the act of the accused. The victims were then taken to Palika Bazaar where the accused fled. The victims later realised that they were duped and Rs 10,000 was deducted from their PhonePe.

The two accused - Karan Sain and Vivek Sharma, both residents of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested.

"On interrogation it is revealed that the accused persons on the pretext of transferring the amount in the PhonePe account of the complainant transferred Rs 10,000 from the account in his own account. The accused further spent the entire amount for paying rent of his room, buying food and clothes and some amount in playing online games," Jitendra Mani, DCP Metro said.

