Novak Djokovic's grateful to spend time with family in beautiful Serbia

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic reckons he is fortunate to have the time to explore the country with wife Jelena, daughter Tara and son Stefan.

On Saturday, he Instagrammed this picture and captioned it: "We are blessed to come from such a beautiful country that offers some hidden gems like this wonderful mountain Tara. Our daughter was partly named Tara because of this wild natural beauty. We have been hiking, discovering and admiring the sights. It's definitely one of the most beautiful places we have ever seen and experienced. Grateful to spend some quality family time. Onto finding out more about Serbia."

