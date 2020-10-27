Nushrratt Bharuccha looks drop-dead gorgeous in purple high-slit dress

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently shared a few photos on Instagram, sizzling in a stunning purple dress. The actress looks every bit a diva in the high-slit dress.

Nushrratt looks gorgeous with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and flaunting minimalistic gold jewellery and nude makeup. Nushrratt took to her social media and shared, "Bring the action!"

Nushrratt has left audiences in awe with her mass appeal. Be it in her movies or her fashion sense, Nushrratt surely keeps her style game on point.

All set to impress her fans with her Haryanvi accent, Nushrratt will be seen in a north Indian teacher look in Chhalaang. Apart from in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt will be seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Verma.

