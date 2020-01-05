Nusrat Jahan wishes 'motherly guardian' Mamata Banerjee on her birthday
Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a story. She shared a picture of Mamata Banerjee and wished her.
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is also an Indian film actress who predominantly works in Bengali cinema.
On the occasion of 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee's birthday, Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a story. She shared a picture of Mamata Banerjee and wished her. She wrote, 'A firebrand leader - A living Inspiration - A true motherly guardian of my life. Wishing Hon'ble CM - My beloved Didi @MamataOfficial a very Happy Birthday. I pray for your good health always.'
DMK President M.K.Stalin, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to the micro-blogging site to extend their wishes.
