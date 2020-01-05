Nusrat Jahan wishes 'motherly guardian' Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan is also an Indian film actress who predominantly works in Bengali cinema.

On the occasion of 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee's birthday, Nusrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a story. She shared a picture of Mamata Banerjee and wished her. She wrote, 'A firebrand leader - A living Inspiration - A true motherly guardian of my life. Wishing Hon'ble CM - My beloved Didi @MamataOfficial a very Happy Birthday. I pray for your good health always.'

DMK President M.K.Stalin, Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took to the micro-blogging site to extend their wishes.

Many happy returns of the day to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal "Didi" @MamataOfficial



On behalf of the DMK, I wish you many more years of service to the people of West Bengal and India. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 5, 2020

Best wishes to Mamata Banerjee Ji on her birthday. Wishing her good health & happiness always. @MamataOfficial — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

