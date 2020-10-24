Old roots: Amitabh Bachchan wants to visit his ancestral village, Babu Patti

When things normalise, Amitabh Bachchan is keen to visit his ancestral village, Babu Patti in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, where grandparents Pratap Narain and Saraswati Devi Srivastava lived.

He got nostalgic when Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Ankita Singh's UP-based uncle told him that Babu Patti was waiting to welcome him. The village has a library named after Big B's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan that was inaugurated by Jaya Bachchan and close aide at one time late Amar Singh in 2006.

Amitabh Bachchan said that he had recently discussed the idea of visiting Babu Patti with his family. He also expressed his desire to build a school for the village children.

Bhagwan Das Yadav, a local resident, says that the local people are now hopeful that Amitabh Bachchan would soon visit his ancestral village. "Our dreams of meeting the superstar may now be fulfilled. We are eagerly waiting for him to announce his programme," he said.

