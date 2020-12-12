Om Puri's last film Omprakash Zindabad to release on December 18

Almost four years after his death, Om Puri’s last Bollywood outing, Rambhajjan Zindabad, which was retitled Omprakash Zindabad as a tribute to him, is seeing the light of day. It releases in theatres on December 18. The film, directed by Ranjeet Gupta, also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Zakir Hussain and the late Jagdeep.

Producer Khalid Kidwai admits the film was delayed due to Censor Board issues, which took objection to its 'explicit content'. "It is an emotional moment for the unit as Om sir and Jagdeep sir are not present with us."



Omprakash Zindabad poster (Picture courtesy/PR)

"After we completed the film, it faced a lot of issues from the censor board and then Om Puri's demise. Finally, we had got a green signal from the censor board but due to COVID-19, it was again put on hold. Now after a long wait, the film is going to release on 18th December."

"I'm thankful to Paranoma Studio for getting on board. This film is a tribute to late actor Om Puri as it's his last film. The name Om Prakash Zindabad is dedicated to him. I hope audiences will like this satire. Also, my tribute to Jagdeep sir as it is also his last film. I'm very happy that the film is releasing and emotional too because both the amazing actors are not present amongst us," he added.

