On a scented trail

sunday-mid-day

Enjoy an immersive experience of design, craft and nature

Picture this. You are walking down a path, taking in the beautiful world of perfumery, while sipping on gin crafted using the finest botanicals, and are guided along by handmade bespoke furniture pieces that celebrate Indian design. Conceptualised and executed by home-grown brands Magnolia, Bombay Perfumery and Stranger & Sons, this is one distinctive trail that makes your senses your guide.

The Cabinet of Curiosities is an immersive experience that also allows you to rediscover India through its stories, scents and design. As you experience this trail, you can bottle your own signature fragrance along the way. Maulika Gandhi, founder, Magnolia explains, "The Cabinet of Curiosities is a celebration of Indian design, craftsmanship and natural abundance. Magnolia is a furniture store that really hones in on craftsmanship and brings to the fore the skilled artisans and their craft of handmade, bespoke design pieces. Bombay Perfumery too, has created perfumes that highlight the provenance of the ingredients that go into making these essences, like Madurai Talkies, Chai Musk and Calicut. With Stranger & Sons, an Indian spirited gin, that uses botanicals from within the country, you get beautiful Indian-spiced cocktails. We couldn't have asked for more like-minded partners to pair up with."

When: 12 PM to 4 PM

Where: Magnolia, 83/C, Hansraj Pragji Building, LN Papan Marg, Worli

Entry: Rs 1,200 per person

To book: insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates