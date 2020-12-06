On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, Kangana shares stills from Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut, who in her upcoming film Thalaivi, is essaying the role of late actor and political stalwart J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday remembered the late politician on her death anniversary.

The Queen actor marked the day by tweeting a few stills from her film featuring herself. "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader," she wrote along with the picture on Twitter.

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

The 33-year-old actor went on to thank the team of the film including the director A L Vijay for "working like a super human" to complete the film. "All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go," Ranaut further wrote. In the pictures, Kangana is seen donning the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a pure white saree with red and black coloured borders.

Thalaivi is written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The release date of the film has not yet been decided after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

