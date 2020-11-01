On the sets of Satyamev Jayate 2: John Abraham's ready to punch; see photos

John Abrahan will be flexing his muscles in Satyameva Jayate 2. He plays a no-nonsense cop in the second outing of Milap Zaveri's action thriller. The director posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the set in Lucknow.

The film also stars Harsh Chhaya and Divya Khosla Kumar. In the first instalment, Abraham played a cop-killing vigilante.

Earlier, Milap Zaveri, who is shooting in Lucknow for Satyamev Jayate 2, had said, "On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including heritage structures like palaces and colleges. Some of the live locations will be completely sealed off, so crowd gazers cannot sneak in. Only our cast and crew will be present on the spot."

Producer Bhushan Kumar acknowledges the challenge but is confident stringent SoPs will create a safe shooting environment. "It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some entertainment during this pandemic," he said.

"When we decide to take a franchise forward, we have to be ready with larger-than-life stories and characters. This script is a notch higher and Milap has worked rigorously on the action scenes with John during lockdown," said the producer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news