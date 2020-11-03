Parineeta Borthakur: Karva Chauth is one such festival that shows we care

Actress Parineeta Borthakur seen playing the lead role, Ganga in Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware from Ganga Kinaare' opposite Hiten Tejwani is excited to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth on reel life. The actress reveals about having no such rituals in her family but she is fond of the celebration in her own way in real life.

The actress says, "Karwa Chauth, a day dedicated to love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife. The religious ritual adds lots of romance in married life. This fast is kept with the wish of the husband's long life. I don't exactly fast because of some health issues, but I love celebrating Karwachauth. Though it's not in our Assamese culture, still I love to go to the terrace and see the moon, dress up like a bride and go out for dinner."

She feels the fest is about care and love, "India's rich heritage and culture make it one of the most beautiful and colourful countries in the world. We believe in strengthening relationships through festivals, as festivals give us a break from our everyday hassles and also give us a chance to rejoice with our loved ones. Karva Chauth is one such festival that shows we care."

The actress reveals about being introduced to the fest by Tv shows and movies. "Bollywood never fails to incorporate our values, traditions and also festivals in the movies. And so, like every other festival, Karva Chauth too has an important place in Bollywood. And actually I have known and was introduced to the festival by our films and serials. And now I'm feeling glad to have an opportunity to shoot for my show," she added.

Parineeta, best known for featuring in TV shows like 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Pritam Pyare Aur Who' and 'Swaragini'

