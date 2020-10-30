Pavitra Rishta: Ankita Lokhande reminisces about buying saris from Kolkata for the show

Fans of the TV show Pavitra Rishta still remember Ankita Lokhande's character from the show, Archana Deshmukh, and the stunning saris she wore and carried so well. The actress was paired opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput on the show, and they ended up becoming one of the most-loved couples on Indian television.

Recently, sharing a series of photos of her sari-clad looks from the show, Ankita Lokhande reminisced about buying saris for Pavitra Rishta from Kolkata. She wrote, "I hv always been fond of sarees always! With #archana I started experimenting my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #Pavitrarishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the pavitra rishta fans (sic)."

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta aired from 2009 to 2014. It chronicled the love story of Manav Deshmukh (Sushant Singh Rajput) a car mechanic, and Archana Karanjkar (Ankita Lokhande) a lesser educated girl. Hiten Tejwani portrayed the role of Manav between 2011-2014. The show also starred actors like Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and veteran Marathi actress Usha Nadkarni, among others.

