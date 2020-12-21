'People of Bengal yearning for change'

People of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, attacking the Mamata Banerjee government.

Addressing people during a roadshow in this town associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore, Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called "sonar Bangla" (Bengal of gold) if the BJP is voted to power.

"I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people's anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people's faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji," Shah told the massive gathering at the roadshow.

He said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but "getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration".

Addressing a press conference, Shah slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy, and asserted the Centre had the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him security for central deputation.

He alleged Banerjee had failed to control the law and order situation in the state, which was rapidly falling on all development indices. Shah also said Banerjee and the ruling TMC were raking up the "outsider-insider" issue to divert public attention from the failures of the state government.

