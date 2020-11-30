Phillips scores record T20 ton in 46 balls as New Zealand down West Indies to win series

100 off 46 balls

A record century by Glenn Phillips saw New Zealand whip the West Indies by a comprehensive 72 runs in the second T20l in Mount Maunganui on Sunday to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Phillips, 23, smashed 108 off 51 deliveries, reaching his century in a New Zealand record 46 balls as the Black Caps posted a massive 238 for three. It left the West Indies facing the second highest chase in T20 history to win, but the target of 12 an over proved too much and they were 166 for nine at the close.

After his stunning turn with the bat, which featured eight sixes and 10 fours, Phillips also starred in the field with the sharp run-out of Andre Fletcher and a diving catch on the boundary to remove Kyle Mayers New Zealand, who won the first match by five wickets, lead the series 2-0 with the third and final match to be played in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Brief scores

NZ 238-3 in 20 overs (G Phillips 108, D Conway 65*; K Pollard 1-33) bt WI 166-9 in 20 overs (K Pollard 28, K Paul 26*; M Santner 2-41) by 72 runs.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever