Pianos and bikes are similar, says MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi

Italy's Valentino Rossi and other MotoGP riders discussed the connection between a motorcycle and a piano during a promotional event organised by Yamaha here yesterday.

Rossi, Spain's Maverick Vinales, France's Johann Zarco, Malaysia's Hafizh Syahrin and Japan's Katsuyuki Nakasuga took part in the event, reports Efe. "You try to find the contact with the bike, I think that more or less happens with the piano. And this is important to be able to take the maximum from the instrument," Rossi said.

The musical theme "Great Time" by Luxembourg composer Francesco Tristano was also presented at the event, which took place ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at the Motegi Twin Ring circuit on Sunday. Tristano said that the theme was inspired by a MotoGP race he had attended.

