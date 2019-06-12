PM Narendra Modi: Follow real-time info on cyclone to stay safe
New Delhi: As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday advised people to follow real-time information being provided by local agencies to stay safe.
"Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," he said in a tweet.
"Cyclone Vayu has turned into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would cause gusty winds to blow at a speed of 145 kmph to 170 kmph by Thursday morning," the IMD said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) started landing in Gujarat with the help of the Indian Air Force to undertake the preventive evacuation of people living on the west coast, an IAF official said.
The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation due to Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat and other parts of India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2019
I have been constantly in touch with State Governments.
NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance.
Because of the cyclonic storm, the Arabian Sea has turned turbulent and bigger waves are advancing towards coastal areas, the IMD said.
