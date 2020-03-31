Policeman gets rasgulla for hypoglycemic patient

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Station house officer of Hazratganj, Santosh Singh was patrolling when he got an urgent request of rasgullas from an elderly citizens, according to a report in The Times of India.

The 80-year-old caller Ramchandra Prasad Keshari had a sever episode of hypoglycaemia due to diabetes. The rasgullas were his only medicine.

Singh arranged to buy the sweet and rushed to the senior citizen's house.Singh said, "As he quickly ate four pieces out of the six I had taken, his pale face turned bright and I realised that he was now safe."

Similarly, three policemen gave blood for a patient as his family had been living in abroad. Lucknow police have also helped many others too during the lockdown. Commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey said police were distributing milk, bread, and water among children’s shelter homes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates