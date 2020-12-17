Pooja Gor: Raj and I have decided to part ways; will always wish the best for him

Actress Pooja Gor and her boyfriend Raj Singh Arora have parted ways after being in a relationship for a while. Gor has announced the news by writing an emotional and heartfelt note for Arora on her Instagram account.

She shared a note with fans that read- "2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good & the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj & I have decided to part ways." [SIC]

She added, "Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love & respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time." [SIC]

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja A Gor (@poojagor)

Coming to her career, she struck gold as the strong-minded bahu in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. Not one to believe in being repetitive with her acts, Gor followed up the drama with an eclectic mix of television and web shows.

Talking about the TV content, Pooja Gor told IANS in 2017: "The best part is that the small screen (content) has developed and grown a lot. It is experimenting with a lot of shows... Every network is trying something different and we are growing that way. We need that more, of course, but a mix of it."

But the saas-bahu shows will always be there as the small screen audience is mostly women.

"TV is a medium that caters to the masses. The audience of the small screen is majorly the women... We can't avoid the 'saas-bahu' element in the show at all... It is very important as these are really important relations in our societies. So, those are always going to be there," said the actress, who was often seen hosting the crime drama show "Savdhaan India".

