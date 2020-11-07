Priya Prakash Varrier shows off her glamorous avatar!

Priya Prakash Varrier, better known as the wink girl, is unrecognisable now. She is shooting in Kochi and if the pictures she has been posting are any indication, she is keen to shed the girl-next-door image. The youngster, who became an overnight sensation in 2018 when a clip from her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love got viral, has also turned fashionista.

View this post on Instagram “Still,I Rise.”ðÂÂÂªÂÂÂ ~Maya Angelou A post shared by Priya Prakash VarrierðÂÂÂÂÂÂ« (@priya.p.varrier) onNov 5, 2020 at 12:23am PST

For the unversed, Priya Prakash Varrier was off social media. Warrier explained that it was for her "peace of mind" that she took a social media detox. Rest assured, fans of the 'Wink Girl' sure were glad to have her back on social media. On the other hand, her 'Wink' that went viral on social media in 2018 created hysteria and everyone went berserk. The industry people and netizens predicted huge stardom for the actress and she indeed became a massive star.

Priya Prakash Varrier had a staggering fan-following on Instagram and has more than seven million followers.

