Priyamani: No point doing dance numbers in Bollywood

After grabbing eyeballs with her act in The Family Man, Priyamani is ready with her next digital venture, Ateet. The South star plays Janvi, the wife of an Army officer who is declared dead after he goes missing. "There is an element of horror, but it is subtle. There are no shrieking ghosts, or blood and gore," she says of the Zee5 psychological thriller that also features Rajeev Khandelwal and Sanjay Suri.

With another promising offering in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, she says, "I hope these projects will make Bollywood see me anew. I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Though the actor had made a splash on the big screen with her dance number, One two three four, in Chennai Express (2013), it was only after the success of The Family Man that the Hindi film industry sat up and took notice of her. "I agreed to be part of the song because it gave me a chance to dance with Shah Rukh Khan. Post Chennai Express, I got several offers from Hindi cinema, but nothing substantial came my way. There was no point doing dance numbers," says the actor, who is juggling her South commitments and Hindi outings.

