Priyanshu Painyuli hired COVID specialists to ensure guests' safety at wedding

Given how unusual 2020 has been, Priyanshu Painyuli wanted to end the year on a happy note. The Rashmi Rocket actor tied the knot with longtime partner Vandana Joshi in an intimate ceremony in Dehradun yesterday. Getting married amid a pandemic can be a tricky affair. Where the bride hired her favourite designer to create the beautiful lehenga and the bridegroom arranged an all-terrain vehicle for their sweeping send-off, the couple had another item to strike off their to-do list — ensuring the safety of guests. The actor hired a team of COVID-19 specialists to ensure that necessary safety measures were adopted during the do.

It is learnt that the team, comprising medical experts, set up a disinfection tunnel at the entrance of the wedding venue. "Additionally, six sanitisation counters were set up in the premises, and guests had to undergo the customary temperature check. With the guest list restricted to 50, the seating arrangement was designed such that people could maintain physical distancing. The chefs and attendants too had to undergo a COVID-19 test before the big day," says a source. The safety protocols extended to the low-key reception that the newly-weds hosted last evening.

