Race 3: Here are the details of international action schedule of this thriller

Elevating the action and thrill levels of the franchise, Race 3 goes international, as the film is shot at extensive locations of Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai



Salman Khan in Race 3

As the Race franchise takes the action levels to an all-time high with the third installment, Race 3, here are details of the international action schedules of the Salman Khan starrer. Elevating the action and thrill levels of the franchise, Race 3 goes international, as the film is shot at extensive locations of Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai.

The recently released trailer of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has been creating waves online with the power packed action sequences showcased in it. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters.

Showcasing an extravaganza of action with varied action stunts, Race 3 has Salman Khan doing some daredevil action stunts with rifles and guns. The actor will also perform a car chase sequence in the film creating anticipation among the audience.

Earlier this year, the cast and crew of Race 3 shot the high octane action schedule in Abu Dhabi that lasted for 55 days. Shot under the guidance of om Struthers who is known to choreograph action stunts for Hollywood movies like Inception (2010), The Dark Knight (2008) and X-Men: First Class (2011), a majority of action sequences were shot in the extensive schedule.

The high octane chase sequence shot in Thailand forms the climax scene of the action thriller. Choreographed by Anal Arau, the action sequences included kickboxing as well as hand to hand combat.

Race 3 team filmed scenes for the film not only at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok but also in the jungles of Kanchanaburi province. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen running through the dense shrubs as they are chased by the villains.

Taking the franchise forward, the team of Race 3 is opting for a 5 set camera to provide an enhanced experience to the audience. While the cast is trying all means to deliver their best, the crew too is putting their best foot forward by opting for better technology.

Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records.

The power-packed trailer has created an uproar on the internet receiving 16.9 Million and 12.6 Million views on Salman Khan Films and TIPS' Youtube pages respectively. The Facebook page of Salman Khan Films has witnessed over 6.5 Million views taking the total views to 36 Million views.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Also Read: Race 3 Heeriye Song: Salman Khan's Swag And Jacqueline Fernandez' Pole Dance Blows Your Mind

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates