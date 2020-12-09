Kun Faya Kun: Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh have almost wrapped up the psychological thriller

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh, who are on a start-to-finish schedule of Kun Faya Kun in Mahabaleshwar, have almost wrapped up the psychological thriller. Director Kushan Nandy was keen to complete the shoot within a month despite the odds in the current scenario.

Filmmaker Kushan Nandy, who earlier made Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has announced the title of his next directorial project Kun Faya Kun with an interesting and a unique video featuring the film's lead cast Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

In a media interaction, the director of the film shared, "Since the title of the film is like a mystery in itself pulling the audiences in, we thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit."

He further added, "The announcement video also gives out the amazing onscreen camaraderie that Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda share, and we hope we have been able to pique the audience's interest with it."

Kun Faya Kun is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations), Creative Producer is Kiran Shyam Shroff, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and is directed by Kushan Nandy.

Speaking of Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is currently busy with back to back web projects, shared, There was a phase when television actors were not considered seriously for movies, but things are changing. Earlier, I remember going for film auditions and clearing each round. But at the last minute, they [the makers] would drop me, saying, 'Nahin, yeh roz TV par dikhti hai'. This happened several times. When the Netflix film came my way, I was not keen on going for the audition fearing the same, but I am glad I decided otherwise."

The actress made her web debut with Kaali Khuhi, later, she was seen in Taish. Now, Sanjeeda is all set to share the screen space once again with Harshvardhan Rane in Kun Fayan Kun.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news