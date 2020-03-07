Radhe: Salman Khan cancels Azerbaijan shoot amid coronavirus outbreak

Salman Khan and Disha Patani have cancelled their shoot for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Baku, Azerbaijan. They were slated to film a song and an action scene. A unit source reveals that they were to travel to Baku via Dubai or Doha.

"Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it's scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn't make sense," reveals the insider. "Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere."

It is said that some team members had already left for Baku for the prep but were asked to fly back as soon as news of the worldwide rise in coronavirus cases started pouring in.

Well, that sure is a bummer for Salman Khan's fans who are waiting with bated breath for updates of his film Radhe's shoot. Not to mention how impatiently they're waiting for the film to hit theatres! In case you didn't know, Salman Khan will reprise his role as a cop in Radhe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production, and is set to release this Eid.

