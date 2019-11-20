Raja Kumari to host American Music Awards red carpet event

Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari, who featured in Gully Boy, apart from crooning the Judgementall Hai Kya hit The wakhra song, is set to host the red carpet event at the celebrated American Music Awards. Kumari says, "Growing up in America, the AMAs were always an exciting night in [my] house. I would wait to see the artistes in their beautiful dresses [as they'd pull off] incredible performances. It always inspired me to reach for my dreams. Today, I'm the first Indian-American to host the pre-show, and I couldn't be prouder. Representing my community while being a part of such an incredible night is an honour."

The 2019 American Music Awards, hosted by Ciara, will air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24. Meanwhile, the ambiguity about the rights given to Taylor Swift to belt out her melodies at the gala found closure yesterday. Last week, Swift said her former music label, Big Machine Label Group, had denied her request to play some of her early songs at the award show, where she is being honoured as Artiste Of The Decade. The record label later denied her claim.

