Rajiv Shukla set to be BCCI vice-president unopposed

Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla will once again become the vice-president of BCCI after the members have unanimously decided to elect the veteran Congressman. Shukla had earlier been a vice-president during N Srinivasan’s regime and was also a popular chairman of the IPL governing council.

Shukla’s name has been proposed by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and seconded by Uttarakhand’s Mahim Verma, who had vacated the post earlier this year. Once Verma had vacated the post of BCCI vice-presidency, Shukla’s reinstatement was always on the cards.

