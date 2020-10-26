Rana Daggubati and R. Madhavan can't wait to watch Amazon Prime Video's upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru

A still from the trailer of Soorarai Pottru, Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Amazon Prime Video just released the trailer of the much awaited Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru today which will also be released in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will be streaming from November 12 for all Prime members across 200 + countries.

Soorarai Pottru is an Action Drama film starring Suriya, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali is based on the book "Simply Fly" and will be a fictionalized account of the life of the retired Army captain, Capt. G. R. Gopinath, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

The trailer was very well received by the audiences as well as by celebrities of the entertainment industry like Abhishek Bacchan, R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Vicky Kaushal, Rana Daggubati, Poonam Bajwa and GV Prakash among others who took to their social media handles to express their best wishes and excitement.

Abhishek Bacchan wrote, "All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can't wait to watch it. Fly high!

@Suriya_offl" (sic) Have a look at his tweet right here:

All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can’t wait to watch it. Fly high! @Suriya_offl https://t.co/uGrszDLQzA — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 26, 2020

Rana Daggubati wrote, "A common man, with an uncommon dream. Trailer out now." (sic)

R. Madhavan wrote- "@Suriya_offl Broo -WHATTTAAA TRAILER." (sic) Have a look:

Actor Karthi wrote, "We've been waiting to see the intense and gritty side of anna and here it is!

#SooraraiPottruTrailer"

Sridevi Sreedhar wrote, "We are able to see and connect with the pain and struggle of #nedumaaranrajangam in this 121 seconds trailer." (sic)

Haricharan Pudipeddi said, "#Maara could be Suriya's most fiery character in a while. It could easily be his best performance in recent years. #SooraraiPottruTrailer has set the right expectations. Eagerly looking forward to the movie."

While Vicky Kaushal praised the film in his story which read, "What an amazing trailer! Really looking forward to seeing your magic again @actorsuriya Sir. Best wishes @guneetmonga @primevideoin and team" with the film's poster in the background.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

