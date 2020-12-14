Rana Daggubati's first look in ViraataParvam released on his birthday
The makers of ViraataParvam have just dropped the first glimpse of south star Rana Daggubati on his birthday
Rana Daggubati celebrates his 36th birthday today, December 14, and on the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film ViraataParvam have just released his first look as a treat to his fans.
Rana Daggubti, too, shared a post on Instagram introducing his character from the film, Comrade 'Ravanna'. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Nivetha Pethuraj.
Written and directed by Venu Udugula, ViraataParvam is produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.
Watch Rana Daggubati's Glimpse in ViraataParvam:
Recently, Rana Daggubati spoke about his health issues on a chat show, Sam Jam, hosted by Samantha Akkineni. Rana revealed, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was BP, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys... It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."
Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 this year. Speaking about his wife, he said, "I have known her for a very long time because my sister and she went to school together. So, I've known her pretty much all my life and there's only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said, okay, this is right and that's about it. So, when good things happen, I don't question too much (sic)."
