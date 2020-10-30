Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz' virtual script session looks fun

Since the Coronavirus pandemic is far from over and the lockdown restrictions continue to prevail, actors are talking all the precautions to stay safe. And this was the reason why Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz had a virtual script session for their upcoming social comedy, Unfair N Lovely.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cruz shared a picture where they both could be seen having a good laugh as they prepped for their project and read the script together. Have a look at the post right here:

Subverting the on-going narrative, Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the titular role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep Hooda for the first time. Marking the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua (famed screenplay writer Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan), the film comes at a critical time when women are being encouraged towards empowerment and the society aims to stand firmly against misnomers that promote fair skin.

The film is written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan, the music will be composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics will be penned by Irshad Kamil.

Ileana D'Cruz says, "Essaying 'Lovely' is definitely going to be a very different and a unique experience for me and many people across all demographic would be able to relate to this character. What I love about the film is that its narrative isn't preachy; it's a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjuahave made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible."

Randeep Hooda says, "I think making people laugh is not easy and I've been captivated by the comedy genre for the longest time. Now that this amazing story has come along, I'm very excited to explore this new genre for myself. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can't wait to get started on this one. I am also equally excited for my first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua."

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot in various locations across India.

