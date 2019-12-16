Rani Hazarika: A Rockstar with a phenomenal voice

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It is supposed that for a few, music runs in their very genes. The same holds true for Rani as well, a powerful performer and a versatile Bollywood playback singer and instrumentalist, born to the renowned Hazarika music dynasty of Assam. Starting off at a tender age of three under the mentorship of her father Late Rose Hazarika, music has meant everything to her since then. Also, her uncle Dillu Hazarika is a famous music director. In her sixth grade, she started singing professionally in various stage shows and by the time she reached the eighth grade she was already a recording artiste. Apart from being a musician she is a rhythmist and has recorded over 1000 songs in different South Asian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Maithali and Kasmiri.

A graduate in B.Music (Vocals) from Bhatkhande Lucknow Gharana, her path of music was not quite smooth. Having three sisters who were exceptionally talented in singing, was a challenge for her father in itself, in helping all of them get ahead. Although stepping foot in Mumbai on 2006 was much like a dream come true for her, having no acquaintances there proved equally tough.

Her father had given her a time span of one year to try her luck in the new city. A year later she auditioned for Indian Idol and secured a Top 6 position. In 2010, she participated in Sare Gama Pa and received a wildcard entry to the top. Even though she could not be a winner, her way of singing and her unique voice texture made her stand out in the crowd and brought recognition within her family and beyond. "It just isn't your day today", the judges had gloomily exclaimed.

"If not today then definitely someday," Rani always believed. Since then there was no turning back. From one project to another, films both big and small, TV commercials, albums, singles, for instance, Risknamaa, Udanchhoo, J.D., Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, 9 o'Clock, Welcome Back, 18.11, Shudra the Rising and many more, she is a star. "Her voice has all the elements that make both traditional and modern music comes to life" say her peers.

