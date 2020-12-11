Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira's Barbie-themed birthday party
Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya, and Sunita Kapoor were among those spotted at the Barbie-themed party.
Despite the prevailing situation, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra hosted a big fat birthday bash for daughter Adira. On Wednesday, she turned five. Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya, and Sunita Kapoor were among those spotted at the Barbie-themed party. No pictures of the birthday girl or from the event will make their way out, knowing Chopra's strict diktat to keep his daughter away from prying eyes. We would have loved a glimpse of the pink Barbie doll cake.
On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani 2. She will be next in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. The film stars Rani alongside Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh. the film reunites Rani and Saif, who have starred in hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be produced by none other than Aditya Chopra, and the film is an out and out entertainer. It is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have always been tight-lipped about their personal lives. Time and again, Rani too has confessed how her husband Aditya stays away from the limelight and has a close-knit inner circle. All pictures/Yogen Shah
On December 9, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, the proud parents of Adira, hosted a barbie themed birthday bash at their Andheri residence.
Karan Johar's twins - Yash and Roohi Johar also attended the celebration. Roohi and Yash looked adorable in a red dress for the party.
The bash was attended by the near and dear ones from the industry. Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira turned five, and the celebration looked no less than a sweet affair.
Tusshar Kapoor was also clicked with son Laksshya Kapoor and the father-son duo took necessary precautions as they attended a social gathering.
Speaking about his professional journey, Tusshar Kapoor turned producer with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi.
Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor was also one of the guests who attended Adira's birthday bash.
Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna attended the bash as well!
