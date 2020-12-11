Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira's Barbie-themed birthday party

Despite the prevailing situation, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra hosted a big fat birthday bash for daughter Adira. On Wednesday, she turned five. Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya, and Sunita Kapoor were among those spotted at the Barbie-themed party. No pictures of the birthday girl or from the event will make their way out, knowing Chopra's strict diktat to keep his daughter away from prying eyes. We would have loved a glimpse of the pink Barbie doll cake.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani 2. She will be next in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli. The film stars Rani alongside Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh. the film reunites Rani and Saif, who have starred in hits like Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be produced by none other than Aditya Chopra, and the film is an out and out entertainer. It is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

