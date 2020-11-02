Rannvijay Singha: We've all had a teacher like Sid in our lives

Rannvijay Singha, who was recently seen in ZEE5 anthology Forbidden Love, is back on the digital bandwagon with Mismatched. The upcoming Netflix series, which also features Internet sensation Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, sees Singha play a hot new professor who students have a crush on.

The actor was director Akarsh Khurana's first choice for the role of Sid. "My character is cool and snarky on the outside, but a softie inside. Professor Sid believes in tough love when it comes to his students. He wants to push them out of their comfort zones so that they can reach their highest potential," says Singha, who is synonymous with the television show, Roadies.

Writer Gazal Dhaliwal has etched his character as an unorthodox teacher who encourages his teenage students to think out of the box, and helps them develop a novel app. The actor believes that viewers will find shades of their favourite professor in his character. "We've all had at least one teacher like that in our lives. So, Sid has been inspired by several of my tutors. He may come across as uncaring, brash and sarcastic, but his intentions are noble."

Co-directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the coming-of-age series revolves around two teenagers, who are building an app while navigating oddball friends, nasty class bullies and each other.

