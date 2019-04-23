Rashi Mal on A.I.SHA: It is the only Indian show based on artificial intelligence

television

As the third season of A.I.SHA kicks off, Rashi Mal laments the dearth of shows belonging to the genre

Rashi Mal

She is taking baby steps into showbiz, enjoying her mixed bag of television projects, film assignments and web shows. For now, Rashi Mal has trained her focus on A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend, a web series that explores the unlikely relationship between an app developer and an artificial intelligence simulated humanoid assistant.

The actor says that the positive response to the recently dropped third season proves that there is a wide audience for sci-fi offerings. "It is the only Indian show based on artificial intelligence. Considering we have Sophia — the first robot citizen, this subject is relevant. A.I.SHA is on its third season, which indicates that people are receptive to such subjects. It is also airing on the biggest TV channels in France and Africa."

While the first two seasons of the Harman Singha and Raghu Ram starrer were helmed by Sahir Raza, the directorial baton has been handed over to Ajay Bhuyan for the third edition. "Everyone has his own working style. But since the project is the same, their approach and energies were not that different. It was a seamless transition."

The actor, 26, has been stealing time from her television and web commitments to pursue a career in Bollywood. After her debut in Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela (2018), she has bagged a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. "Eela happened because I had the privilege of working with dada [Pradeep Sarkar] for an ad. He has become my mentor; it's nice to have that [support] when you're not an industry kid. With Brahmastra, I got to work with the best in the country. Ayan [Mukerji] and Alia [Bhatt] are people I admire."

