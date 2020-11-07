Ready to scare! Paresh Rawal turns producer for a psychological thriller

Paresh Rawal makes his digital debut as producer with Welcome Home. The psychological thriller is helmed by Pushkar Mahabal.

When there is no way to go where will you hide ?!?! ON 6TH NOV .@SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/IWUwIlyVeJ — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 5, 2020

Known for his comic capers, the veteran actor decided to experiment with the horror genre for the web world, which is co-produced by wife Swaroop. The cast includes Swarda Thigale, Tina Bhatia, Kashmira Irani, Boloram Das and Shashi Bhushan.

Besides Welcome Home, Paresh Rawal has a number of projects lined up, including the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, Coolie No 1, Hungama 2, Toofan, Aankh Micholi, and Hera Pheri 3.

