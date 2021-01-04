Real-life story: Sonakshi Sinha roped in for Bulbul Tarang

Sonakshi Sinha is said to have given her nod to Shree Narayan Singh's film, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. Like Singh's previous films, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), his upcoming directorial venture is also a slice-of-life tale based on an age-old custom.

"The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom," a source close to the film's team told PTI. The film, which rolls in March, will release on an OTT platform.

Besides this film, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

