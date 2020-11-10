Real Madrid manager Zidane: There is no justification, no excuses

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos (left), defender Marcelo and forward Vinicius Junior (right) wear a dejected look during their team's 1-4 defeat to Valencia in a La Liga match on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid were thrashed 1-4 at struggling Valencia on Sunday as Carlos Soler scored a hat-trick of penalties to raise further doubts over La Liga's reigning champions. Madrid took the lead through Karim Benzema but presented Valencia with four gifts at Mestalla, including three spot-kicks and an own-goal scored by Raphael Varane, to fall to another surprise defeat. "There is no justification, no excuses," said Zinedine Zidane. "It's a bad game and a bad day."

Goal glut

This is the first time Madrid have conceded four goals since letting in five against Barcelona in October 2018 and puts the brakes on their recovery that had followed a rocky start to the season. After back-to-back losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donestsk last month, Zidane's side appeared to have turned a corner with wins over Barca, Huesca and Inter Milan. Yet this result puts the pressure back on ahead of the international break, with Madrid now fourth in the table, four points behind early leaders Real Sociedad.

Benzema injured

A disappointing night also got worse when Benzema was forced off late on with what looked like a groin injury. "Everything happened to us," Zidane said. Valencia, meanwhile, started the day in 17th after enduring a nightmare start to the campaign. A stirring victory though pushes Javi Gracia's team up to ninth and may prove a turning point in their season.

Madrid were without Casemiro after the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19. "We have to be strong in defence," said Zidane. "If we have this, we have quality up front to make a difference," he added.

