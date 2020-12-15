Rebekah Vardy denies staging WAGs photo shoot for money

English footballer Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah dismissed claims made by fellow footballer Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen that she staged a photo shoot of the England team WAGs during the 2018 World Cup without telling them.

Coleen had earlier accused Rebekah of leaking news via social media and are embroiled in a legal battle. Now, Coleen has claimed in the court papers that Rebekah insisted the WAGs pose for a picture together outside a restaurant in St Petersburg, Russia.

The documents say: "It can be inferred that the claimant received payment [directly or indirectly] for this staged photograph." But Rebekah, while denying the claims, said she had nothing to do with the photograph and received no payment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news