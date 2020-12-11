Search

Rebekah Vardy drags WAGs Danielle, Dawn in war against Coleen Rooney

Updated: 11 December, 2020 12:23 IST | A correspondent |

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has named two other football wives in the legal battle of her WAG row against Coleen Rooney

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has named two other football wives in the legal battle of her WAG row against Coleen Rooney.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, a 59-page legal document says Jamie O'Hara's ex Danielle Lloyd and Ashley Ward's wife Dawn were privy to information on Coleen's private Instagram account. The two WAGs were named in the High Court papers submitted recently by Rebekah, nicknamed Becky.

But the duo are not said to have leaked the stories to the press. The court papers also claimed that Coleen issued a threat just three days before accusing Rebekah of leaking stories about her and said: “If you play games with me, I will play them harder.”

