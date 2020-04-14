Relief for Mumbai: Vashi's APMC market set to reopen on April 15

With the Coronavirus lockdown in the state extended till April 30, the APMC market in Vashi is set to reopen in a phased manner from April 15 onwards. In a meeting held on Monday, it was decided that the onion, potato and garlic and vegetable markets will reopen amid strict supervision. No call regarding reopening the grain market was taken during the meet.

Shivaji Daund, commissioner of Konkan division, told mid-day, "A high-level meeting was called on Monday where it was decided that from April 15, we will reopen the onion, potato and garlic market under strict supervision and restrictions. The APMC committee, mathadi workers and the zonal deputy commissioner of police agreed on the rules."

On Monday evening, the committee also decided to keep the vegetable market open by allowing limited vegetable and fruit supplies to enter the market. "We have called for another meeting with all stakeholders on Tuesday when we hope to get a clear picture. Hopefully, the grain market too will be opened under restrictions from April 15." Late on Monday, rules for operating the grain market were finalised and will be placed before Daund for approval on Tuesday.



Everyone at APMC will have to wear a face mask. Pic/Sameer Markande

"Though the vegetable market is shut, the supply of vegetables to Mumbai and neighbouring areas has not been affected. On average, over 100 trucks with vegetables are going directly to the Somaiya ground, Chunnabatti and BKC. We will make similar arrangements for Navi Mumbai too. The APMC committee has allowed for only a few hundred (300) trucks to ender the market. We want to gradually increase the number," Daund added.

The market was closed after a spice trader contracted Coronavirus. However, the extension of the lockdown and the state government's request compelled the APMC committee to reconsider its decision.

Sashikant Shinde, an elected member of the AMPC and the union leader of 12,000 mathadi workers, told mid-day, "We requested the zonal DCP to limit the number of trucks entering APMC and bar consumers coming to buy produce for self-consumption. Also, mathadi workers should be allotted ID cards and should be exempted from reaching APMC during the lockdown. The police have agreed to consider our request."

Rules to be followed

Anil Chavan, administrator and secretary, APMC issued the following directives to ensure a continuous supply of produce:

. Only 100 trucks/tempos carrying onion, potato and garlic from farmers to be allowed to enter APMC from midnight till 8 am on a first-come-first-entry basis. Also, only 300 trucks with vegetables to be allowed inside. Traders will be requested to order only one vehicle with farm produce.

. Traders should deal in fast-moving farm produce and place a minimum order of five jute sacks of 50 kg each. Any trader selling lesser than this will face action. Vegetable traders selling less than 100 bundles or less than 10 kg of vegetables to face action.

. Customers must adhere to the positions marked inside the market to ensure social distancing. Those standing at the counter must maintain a distance of one metre. The trader must also ensure this is followed.

. Buyers wishing to buy smaller quantities to be barred from entering.

. Everyone at the market must wear face masks or face a fine of R1,000.

. Entry to the onion, garlic and potato market will be allowed only if visitors show valid ID.

100

No. of trucks with onion, potato and garlic to be allowed inside per day

Rs 1,000

Fine for not wearing face mask inside APMC market

